Princess Cruises Shares Special Packages for Conjurer’s Cruise

In partnership with Hollywood’s Magic Castle™, Princess Cruises has announced three exclusive packages for its second Conjurer’s Cruise aboard the new Sun Princess!

Set for November 9-16, 2024, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, the cruise will feature performances by actor and magician Michael Carbonaro.

MORE ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

Guests can experience “Spellbound,” the newly launched “Extraordinary Experience.”

The Conjurer’s Cruise will offer a range of ship-wide magical events and activities, creating a unique journey of wonder and illusion.

In addition to the complimentary magic experiences for all registrants, three optional magical enhancements are available for purchase to elevate the onboard experience further.

“After the huge success of our first Conjurer’s Cruise in 2023, our second themed cruise is sure to be another celebration of the magical arts, connecting the astounding amazement of the mysterious world of magic to guests,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises. “This voyage sets sail on the beautiful Sun Princess where Spellbound made its official debut at sea, presenting the world’s only alternative authentic experience of our beloved and exclusive Magic Castle.”

AVAILABLE PACKAGES

The “Apprentice” Package, priced at $275 per person, includes a “Meet the Magicians” welcome reception, a farewell social, a guided tour of Spellbound with Erika Larsen, early seating access for performances in the Princess Arena, and special commemorative merchandise.

The “Enchanter” Package, priced at $545 per person, includes all the Apprentice Package benefits plus an exclusive breakfast with the Conjurer’s Cruise magicians and the Larsen family. Guests will enjoy a fully immersive Spellbound experience with dinner, reserved seating for all magic lectures and performances in the Princess Arena, access to a particular late-night cocktail party, and a surprise-filled magic show.

The premium “Conjurer” Package, priced at $795 per person, includes all benefits from the Apprentice and Enchanter Packages. Guests will attend a magic class for beginners, intermediates, or advanced students taught by a world-renowned magician and receive an exclusive invite to a cocktail soirée with Michael Carbonaro and the Conjurer’s Cruise cast. Additionally, they’ll enjoy a Bridge tour with the Captain of the Sun Princess, exclusive merchandise, a signed photo of the magicians, and a welcome gift in their stateroom.

The seven-day cruise offers participants an exclusive opportunity to experience The Magic Castle. Top magicians will perform throughout the ship, showcasing magic in unique ways. Highlights include:

Dynamic magic showcased in the Piazza

Magical revues in the Princess Arena

Recurring magic shows in the Princess Theater

Tailored talks and lectures on various magic-related topics

Lively pop-up magic gatherings

A countdown to midnight themed event inspired by The Magic Castle

Kid-friendly magic shows and activities

Magic-themed Movies Under the Stars

Displays of curios and artifacts from magic’s rich history

Engaging in magic jam sessions

MORE ABOUT “Spellbound by Magic Castle

“Spellbound by Magic Castle” is part of Princess Cruises’ “Extraordinary Experiences” category, combining magic with exceptional culinary and mixology arts for an immersive adventure.

Diners can enjoy a special menu before entering Spellbound, an immersive venue where magicians from the Magic Castle perform illusions complemented by expertly crafted cocktails.

Hollywood’s Magic Castle, home of the Academy of Magical Arts, is known for its intimate performances and grand stage shows. Experience the magic aboard Sun Princess!

Will you explore Princess Cruises’ special packages for its Conjurer’s Cruise? Let us know in the comments!