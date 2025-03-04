CroisiEurope to Launch Luxury Eco-Tourism Ship on the Amazon in 2027

Europe’s largest river cruise operator, CroisiEurope, has unveiled plans to debut a new luxury ship on the Amazon in early 2027. The vessel is the company’s first newbuild since 2020 and its first to operate in South America. Its aim is to provide an environmentally friendly tourism experience.

The unnamed, five-anchor ship will accommodate 32 guests across four decks, spanning 49 meters (161 feet) in length and 15 meters (50 feet) in width. Its design incorporates wood, vibrant colors, and local arts and crafts inspired by Amazonian culture. The 16 suites, all featuring private balconies, include two presidential suites suspended between the sky and water. Additional onboard amenities will include a gourmet restaurant serving Brazilian-inspired cuisine, a spa, fitness room, sun deck, and conference space.

CroisiEurope said the Amazonia 2027 project will integrate the latest environmental technologies, including engines that meet the highest emissions standards, an advanced wastewater treatment system, and solar panels designed to enable the ship to shut down generators overnight for silent, battery-powered operation. The company also emphasized a commitment to sustainable tourism, with guest experiences designed to support local communities through cultural exchanges, biodiversity conservation, and partnerships with Amazonian initiatives.

Based in Manaus, the ship will offer 12-day itineraries along the Amazon, Rio Negro, Solimões, Arapiuns, and Tapajós rivers, extending to the Colombian border. Additional travel extensions will be available, with bookings set to open soon.

For more information, visit CroisiEurope’s Amazonia 2027 page or consult your travel advisor.