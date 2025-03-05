Drew Barrymore: Newest MSC Godmother

MSC Cruises has named actress and television host Drew Barrymore as the godmother of its new U.S. flagship, MSC World America. Barrymore will officially name the ship during a ceremony on April 9 at the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, which will be the world’s largest.

“When MSC Cruises asked me to be the godmother of MSC World America, I immediately said yes,” Barrymore said. “I love to travel—it fuels my soul—and being part of something that helps people set off on incredible adventures is amazing. Cruises let you discover the world in such a fun, unexpected way. It’s an honor to send MSC World America off with well wishes.”

A member of the Barrymore acting dynasty, Barrymore has received a Golden Globe Award and multiple Emmy and BAFTA nominations. In addition to her acting career, she launched The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020, followed by Drew Magazine, and co-authored a New York Times bestselling cookbook. She was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2023. At the naming ceremony, Barrymore will be cutting the ribbon and triggering the traditional breaking of a bottle of champagne on the ship’s bow alongside Orlando Bloom, who co-stars with her in the company’s “Let’s Holiday” campaign that debuted during the Big Game.

Suzanne Salas, executive vice president of marketing, eCommerce, and sales for MSC Cruises USA, said the event holds deep significance for the company. “As a family business with over 300 years of seafaring heritage, these ceremonies are important maritime traditions,” she said. “Drew is the perfect godmother for MSC World America, embodying the elegance, passion, and spirit of adventure that define our brand.”

Following the ceremony, MSC World America will embark on a three-night sailing to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island in The Bahamas.

While at Ocean Cay, the MSC Foundation will inaugurate its new Marine Conservation Center, a research facility supporting coral restoration efforts. Scientists, students, and guests will engage with the Foundation’s Super Coral Program, which aims to rehabilitate reefs affected by climate change.

MSC World America will sail from Miami year-round, with all itineraries including a stop at Ocean Cay.