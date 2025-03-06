National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions Launches Limited-Time ‘Built for Awe’ Offer

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is offering a 20% discount on over 35 itineraries for 2025 when booked by April 15, 2025, through its Built For Awe promotion.

The fleet includes 21 small ships, from polar vessels that navigate icy waters to windjammers accessing European harbors. Each ship features comfortable cabins, amenities, social spaces, and exploration tools like snowshoes and snorkels.

Highlighted itineraries in the Built For Awe sale include:

Exploring Galápagos: One Week Sailing the Islands: Save up to $1,900 while observing wildlife such as blue-footed boobies and sea lions. The National Geographic Endeavour II has spacious decks and public areas for enjoying views while cruising the archipelago.

Voyage to Antarctica: Save up to $3,990 on an exploration of the Antarctic peninsula aboard the National Geographic Resolution or National Geographic Endurance. Glide past icebergs on a Zodiac and spot humpback whales and penguins with the ships’ X-Bow design.

Fire and Ice: An 8-Day Sail Around Iceland: Explore Iceland’s geology and history while saving up to $1,800. The National Geographic Explorer offers comfort while circumnavigating the country.

For more information on savings and to explore available destinations and itineraries, click here.