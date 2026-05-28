Cruise NewsFeatured

MSC Group Cruise Division Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

MSC Group’s Cruise Division released its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining progress in decarbonization, destination management, biodiversity and workforce initiatives across MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys.

The report states both brands remain on track to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for marine operations by 2050 under the company’s Energy Transition Plan. In 2025, MSC Group’s Cruise Division met the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 carbon intensity reduction target five years early.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said: “We are advancing our energy transition while investing in our people, strengthening relationships with communities and taking a more structured approach to biodiversity. I am proud of our progress, and this year’s report shows our commitment is unwavering as our business grows.”

MSC World America, the company’s third LNG-powered ship with dual-fuel engine technology, entered service in 2025. MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys said all future newbuilds will include the technology. The company also opened new terminals in Barcelona and Miami.

The report highlights biodiversity measures including whale strike prevention, route changes in sensitive areas and crew training. MSC Group’s Cruise Division also completed a marine conservation facility at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a Hope Spot designated by Mission Blue.

Crew retention reached 91% in 2025.

Additional highlights include:
• Meeting the IMO’s 2030 carbon intensity reduction target five years early
• Using more than 9,800 tons of renewable fuels in 2025
• Completing 217 shore power connections in 2025
• Mapping greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain for the first time
• Producing 84.4% of freshwater onboard
• Launching the “All Aboard!” education initiative in Spain and Portugal with CLIA
• Delivering more than 1.7 million hours of employee training

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available on MSC Group’s Cruise Division website.

Since the early 2000s, Porthole.com has been the go-to digital destination for cruise news, travel updates, and inspiring stories from Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine. The site delivers breaking industry news, ship reviews, destination spotlights, travel tips, and exclusive interviews for both seasoned travelers and those dreaming of their next voyage. Porthole.com connects an engaged audience of travel lovers with the very best of the cruise and travel world—anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

MSC Cruises Highlights ‘Best Holiday Ever’ Summer Experience

EXPLORA III Unveils New Culinary & Wine Experiences

Seven Seas Voyager Debuts After Major Luxury Refurbishment

From Joie de Vivre to Turkish Delight

I Finally Tried SeaDream I… and Now I...

Great Lakes Cruising Is a Hidden Gem

Explora Journeys Explora II Opens Mediterranean Journey Reservations

Cruising Upstream

Seabourn Encore Debuts Alaska Culinary Program

Micro Goes Big

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.