MSC Group Cruise Division Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

MSC Group’s Cruise Division released its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining progress in decarbonization, destination management, biodiversity and workforce initiatives across MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys.

The report states both brands remain on track to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for marine operations by 2050 under the company’s Energy Transition Plan. In 2025, MSC Group’s Cruise Division met the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 carbon intensity reduction target five years early.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, said: “We are advancing our energy transition while investing in our people, strengthening relationships with communities and taking a more structured approach to biodiversity. I am proud of our progress, and this year’s report shows our commitment is unwavering as our business grows.”

MSC World America, the company’s third LNG-powered ship with dual-fuel engine technology, entered service in 2025. MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys said all future newbuilds will include the technology. The company also opened new terminals in Barcelona and Miami.

The report highlights biodiversity measures including whale strike prevention, route changes in sensitive areas and crew training. MSC Group’s Cruise Division also completed a marine conservation facility at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a Hope Spot designated by Mission Blue.

Crew retention reached 91% in 2025.

Additional highlights include:

• Meeting the IMO’s 2030 carbon intensity reduction target five years early

• Using more than 9,800 tons of renewable fuels in 2025

• Completing 217 shore power connections in 2025

• Mapping greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain for the first time

• Producing 84.4% of freshwater onboard

• Launching the “All Aboard!” education initiative in Spain and Portugal with CLIA

• Delivering more than 1.7 million hours of employee training

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available on MSC Group’s Cruise Division website.