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MSC Cruises Brings FIFA World Cup 2026 to Sea

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

As excitement builds around the globe for the FIFA World Cup 2026, MSC Cruises is giving guests the opportunity to follow every match while enjoying a summer vacation at sea.

Through its Summer of Sports program, MSC Cruises will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 matches across its U.S.-based fleet, including MSC World America, MSC Seaside, MSC Seashore, MSC Seascape, and MSC Poesia. Guests can watch matches live in public venues throughout the ships or from the comfort of their staterooms, with dedicated watch parties planned for key moments such as the opening match, knockout rounds, and final.

The onboard experience also features football-themed entertainment for all ages, including trivia, skills challenges, prediction games, interactive competitions, and tournament leaderboards.

Guests sailing from FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities Miami and Seattle can extend the excitement of the tournament into their vacation while exploring destinations across the Caribbean, The Bahamas, and Alaska. With Starlink-powered connectivity and Browse & Stream packages, travelers can stay connected to the action throughout their voyage.

RELATED: MSC Cruises and MSC Foundation Launch Oceans Day

MSC Cruises’ Summer of Sports program reflects the cruise line’s longstanding connection to sport and commitment to delivering memorable vacation experiences, allowing guests to enjoy both a summer getaway and one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

Are you ready to cheer on your favorite team from the middle of the ocean?

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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