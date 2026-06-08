MSC Cruises and MSC Foundation Launch Oceans Day

MSC Foundation and MSC Cruises have launched Oceans Day powered by MSC Foundation, an onboard program that teaches children and families about ocean conservation through educational activities.

The program draws on the MSC Foundation’s conservation work at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and content developed with partners, including Mission Blue and Marevivo.

Daniela Picco, Executive Director of MSC Foundation, said: “Oceans Day powered by MSC Foundation reflects our belief that education is fundamental to long-term ocean conservation. We believe that if you know the sea, you protect it. Everything starts from there. By helping children and families build a deeper connection with the ocean, we hope to foster curiosity, responsibility and a lifelong commitment to caring for the marine world.”

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Developed with MSC Cruises’ Entertainment team, the program is being rolled out across the fleet for children and teens ages 3 to 17.

Activities include games, quizzes, workshops, drawing sessions, conservation challenges, the My Wish for the Ocean initiative, and an Ocean Ambassador Passport with ocean conservation tips and actions. The program concludes with a parade for participating children.

Matteo Mancini, Family Entertainment Development Director at MSC Cruises, said: “Through Oceans Day, MSC Cruises is proud to help bring MSC Foundation’s ocean education mission to life onboard, creating meaningful shared experiences that encourage children to better understand and care for the ocean.”

The program will continue to expand with additional activities. On ships with an MSC Foundation Centre, MSC Foundation representatives will participate in select activities and educational sessions.