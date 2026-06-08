Explora Journeys Debuts Fine Jewelry at Monaco Grand Prix

Explora Journeys introduced Mandala, a new fine jewelry brand that will be available exclusively onboard its fleet, during an event aboard EXPLORA I on June 6.

The event welcomed approximately 100 guests, including members of the Aponte-Vago family, Explora Journeys President Anna Nash and other VIPs. Guests attended a cocktail dînatoire featuring a model showcase that highlighted the collection. Jewelry pieces were paired with both daytime and evening looks to demonstrate their versatility and ease of wear.

“Saturday night was a truly special moment for Explora Journeys as we introduced Mandala Fine Jewellery to the world,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “Born of the sea and shaped by the Ocean State of Mind, this collection is made for those who know that a Journey can stay with you, in memory and within the small private rituals we carry with us…”

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About the collection

Inspired by the Explora Journeys emblem created by the Aponte-Vago family, the collection incorporates elements of the ancient mandala, along with lotus flower and fleur-de-lis motifs.

Developed with jewelry designer Fanny Blanchelande, Mandala combines metals and gemstones with enamel, ceramic, titanium, and aluminum.

The collection features three design lines: Origin, inspired by the Explora Journeys emblem; Horizon, influenced by the meeting of sea and sky; and Odyssey, inspired by Mediterranean colors, light and mosaic patterns.

Following its debut in Monaco, the collection will launch exclusively aboard EXPLORA III on July 24, 2026, where it will be available at the Ocean Atelier jewelry boutique before expanding across the Explora Journeys fleet.