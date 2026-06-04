MSC World Asia Reveals 6 Must-Do Experiences Ahead of Debut

MSC Cruises has announced that its new flagship, MSC World Asia, will be officially named on November 28, 2026, in Le Havre, France, marking six months until the ship’s inaugural sailing.

The latest ship in the World Class fleet, MSC World Asia combines Asia-inspired design with new dining, entertainment and leisure experiences. On board, guests will find more than 40 bars and restaurants, a variety of entertainment venues and the longest dry slide at sea. The naming ceremony in Le Havre will bring together travel industry representatives, media, partners and invited guests to celebrate the arrival of MSC Cruises’ newest flagship.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said: “Our World Class ships have been a great success with guests, and MSC World Asia, the third of eight in this class, marks the next step in this journey. As we look ahead to her inaugural Mediterranean season, we are proud to continue delivering ships that reflect our vision, innovation, beautiful design, and focus on the guest experience, with each one raising the bar even further. I’m also proud to announce that Captain Paolo Benini will take the helm of MSC World Asia, in recognition of his outstanding leadership on MSC Euribia, including during its recent deployment in Dubai. Having joined MSC Cruises in 2024 with a distinguished maritime career, he is widely respected for his calm, people-focused command and is the ideal choice to lead this remarkable new flagship.”

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Following its naming ceremony in Le Havre, MSC World Asia will begin its inaugural Mediterranean season from Barcelona on December 4, 2026. The ship will operate 7-night itineraries calling at Marseille, Messina, Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples and Valletta, with embarkation available at each port.

With six months to go, MSC Cruises highlighted six onboard attractions on MSC World Asia, including the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, The Spiral @ Tree of Life dry slide, Twin Racer and U Drop waterslides, the Adventure Trail High Ropes Course, the MSC Formula Racer simulator and the MSC Luna Park Arena entertainment venue.

MSC World Asia will also feature more than 40 bars, lounges and restaurants, seven pools, 13 hot tubs, family entertainment venues, Asia-inspired artwork and the largest selection of MSC Yacht Club suite categories in the fleet.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia? Let us know in the comments!