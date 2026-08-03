Explora Journeys Names EXPLORA III

Explora Journeys has officially named EXPLORA III in Barcelona, marking the arrival of the brand’s first LNG-powered ship and the third vessel in its six-ship fleet!

Following its delivery in Genoa on July 23, 2026, EXPLORA III completed a Mediterranean Prelude Journey before arriving in Barcelona for the naming ceremony. The voyage welcomed Explora Journeys Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner as the ship’s first guest.

About the Naming Ceremony

The naming ceremony featured remarks from Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, and José Alberto Carbonell, President of the Port of Barcelona. Godmother Cristina Ozores, founder of the marine conservation organization Vellmarí and a National Geographic educator, officially christened the ship.

“For me, being the Godmother of EXPLORA III is about opening the door to a new kind of experience – one where people can truly discover the ocean in a deeper, more meaningful way,” said Cristina Ozores. “I hope each Journey invites them to feel the beauty beneath the surface, to be amazed by its colours and life, and to reconnect with the sea with curiosity, joy, and a genuine desire to care for it.”

Following the ceremony, guests attended a gala dinner and evening celebrations aboard EXPLORA III. Entertainment included performances by Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge and DJ Bob Sinclar. Guests also included Alex Rivière, The Gstaad Guy, and Alison Toby.

“Naming EXPLORA III is a momentous occasion that reflects both the trajectory of our fleet and our steadfast commitment to shaping the future of ultra-elegant ocean travel,” said Anna Nash. “Conceived as a destination in her own right, EXPLORA III brings to life an even more generous expression of space, design, gastronomy and holistic wellbeing, with every detail encouraging the presence and connection that defines our unique Ocean State of Mind.”

Design and Onboard Features

EXPLORA III is 19.2 meters (63 feet) longer than EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, increasing its public space ratio to 19.5 square meters per guest, one of the highest in the cruise industry.

The ship also features a redesigned lobby, expanded Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences, two Owner’s Residences, and a collection of contemporary artwork.

New venues include the Conservatory Pool & Bar, Crema Café, an Outdoor Cigar Lounge, and an updated Ocean Wellness area combining the ship’s spa and fitness facilities.

New Onboard Experiences

EXPLORA III introduces several new dining, wellness, and retail concepts, including:

The Cellar by Explora Journeys, featuring nearly 350 wine labels.

The Chef’s Table by Explora Journeys, offering a customized dining experience.

Shore Club on 11, serving Mediterranean cuisine beside the Conservatory Pool.

Ocean Wellness, featuring fitness, spa, Pilates, and outdoor recreation facilities.

Retail boutiques, including Chopard, Piaget, Cartier, Rolex, and the first Mandala by Ocean Atelier boutique at sea.

As the first LNG-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, EXPLORA III is equipped with shore power capability and designed to operate on liquefied natural gas, with the ability to use renewable alternatives such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG as they become available.

EXPLORA III departs today on its seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon. The inaugural season also includes sailings to Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, and North America.

“The real evolution on EXPLORA III is our idea of casual luxury, now even more mature and consistent throughout the ship,” said Antonio Di Nenno, Director of Architecture & Design. “Luxury should be everywhere but never feel formal or intimidating. It should feel elegant, comfortable and familiar, like being at home.”

Will you be sailing aboard EXPLORA III? Let us know in the comments!

Bill Panoff aboard EXPLORA III during the naming celebrations in Barcelona.