MSC Cruises Unveils Retail Offerings Aboard MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises has revealed the retail offerings aboard MSC World Asia, which will begin sailing the Mediterranean in December 2026.

The ship will feature boutiques and retailers offering luxury goods, souvenirs, and gifts.

Shopping Around the Ship

Shopping will be available throughout the ship, including the outdoor World Promenade and the indoor World Galleria.

Guests can also browse limited time retail events and pop up shops featuring exclusive collections and onboard only merchandise during select sailings.

Retail offerings include fragrances from brands such as Xerjoff, Parfums de Marly, Jo Malone London, Chanel, and Dior, as well as Swarovski jewelry.

MSC World Asia will also introduce dedicated retail experiences in two family focused venues, a first for MSC Cruises. The Harbour and The Clubhouse will each feature pop up retail spaces offering MSC World Asia themed merchandise and souvenirs, including apparel, games, tote bags, towels, and other branded keepsakes for guests of all ages.

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“With MSC World Asia inviting guests to experience The Art of Cruising, we are delighted to offer an exceptional onboard shopping experience that reflects the spirit of the journey. From world-renowned brands and fine watches to fashion jewelry, cosmetics and the latest electronics, our carefully curated selection offers something special for every guest. We look forward to creating an inspiring shopping experience at sea, helping guests discover meaningful keepsakes that will remind them of their voyage long after they return home,” said Georg Schmickler, Senior Vice President of Onboard Revenue at MSC Cruises.

Retail Highlights

MSC World Asia will feature several retail concepts, including the OMEGA boutique, TimeVallée luxury watch retailer, Fine Jewelry and World of Jewels, Luxury Accessories and Boutique, the MSC Shop, Iris Galerie, and The Hub Photo & Digit@l.

The retail lineup includes watches from brands such as Breitling, Cartier, Chopard, Hublot, IWC, Panerai, and TAG Heuer, as well as jewelry from Messika, Damiani, and Maison Heavenly. Guests will also find designer accessories, MSC branded merchandise, personalized photography, and custom artwork from Iris Galerie.

MSC World Asia will begin sailing the Mediterranean on December 4, 2026, with seven night itineraries stopping at Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Civitavecchia for Rome, Naples, and Valletta.

The ship is the third in MSC Cruises’ World Class series and will feature design elements inspired by Asia’s culture, art, and landscapes.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia? Let us know in the comments!