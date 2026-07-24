Transcend Cruises Brings Mind Oasis by Rituals to Its First Ship

Transcend Cruises has partnered with Netherlands-based wellbeing brand Rituals to bring Mind Oasis by Rituals onboard its first purpose-built group travel vessel.

The partnership introduces Mind Oasis’ Brain Massage and Hydro Massage experiences, making Transcend the first river cruise line to offer the treatments onboard.

The experiences will be part of the ship’s 2,600-square-foot indoor and outdoor wellness facility, which also includes treatment rooms, a fitness center, an outdoor yoga deck, a barefoot walking path, a sauna, and relaxation areas.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Rituals, a frontrunner in wellbeing, to offer ‘Mind Oasis by Rituals,’ a restorative wellbeing experience that only Transcend will offer on the European rivers. Today, wellbeing and life balance is such an integral part of our lives, which is why Transcend is placing an emphasis on our expansive wellness facility,” said Kimberly Daley, Chief Operating Officer. “Be it a corporate meeting or retreat, whereby planners want to make sure attendees can be at their peak performance or an incentive trip or private function such as a wedding, guests opting to experience the ‘Mind Oasis’ will be able to lessen the impacts of jetlag, sleep better and fully relax onboard.”

Mind Oasis by Rituals features two signature treatments: the Brain Massage and the Hydro Massage.

The Brain Massage is designed to help guests recharge mentally, while the Hydro Massage is designed to relieve physical tension.

The Hydro Massage allows guests to relax fully clothed on a warm waterbed while hydro-jets massage the body. The experience also incorporates red light therapy, aromatherapy, and nature soundscapes.

The Brain Massage combines sound, guided breathing, light, scent, and synchronized vibrations to encourage relaxation and mental recovery. According to Rituals, a 30-minute session provides benefits comparable to two hours of deep sleep.

Daley added, “Transcend was purpose-built to rethink what is possible for groups on the rivers of Europe. This partnership is a strong example of how we are combining flexible charter design, premium hospitality and meaningful wellness experiences to create a new standard for the group market.”

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“Mind Oasis introduces a new category of wellbeing – immersive, multisensory, and science-backed — that feels both innovative and deeply relevant for today’s guest. It allows partners such as Transcend Cruises to elevate their offering beyond traditional relaxation, into real recovery. Something guests don’t just enjoy but genuinely feel – and remember,” said Couro Seck, Mind Oasis by Rituals, Head of Concept.

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