FeaturedVideos

Transcend Cruises: The River Ship Designed to Change Everything

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Could a luxury river cruise become the future of business travel?

Transcend Cruises is taking a different approach to river cruising by creating fully customized, five star experiences designed exclusively for corporate meetings, incentive travel, and private group events. Instead of traditional itineraries, the company offers chartered voyages that combine luxury accommodations, flexible event spaces, and immersive European destinations.

In this exclusive interview, I sit down with Transcend Cruises CEO Hans Rood to discuss the company’s vision, what sets its business model apart, and why demand is already extending years into the future.

Watch the full interview below!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

You may also like

Transcend Cruises Brings Mind Oasis by Rituals to...

Aman at Sea Completes Float Out of Amangati

Extraordinary Elephants

A First Look at Century Vision

Explora Journeys Takes Delivery of EXPLORA III

OutRival Launches Travel Division and Appoints Jeff Herzfeld

Oceania Cruises Highlights Wellness Discovery Tours

Century Cruises Expands to Egypt with Nile River...

Silversea Launches New S.A.L.T. Culinary Voyages

Holland America Line Debuts New Rolling Stone Show

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.