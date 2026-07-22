Silversea Launches New S.A.L.T. Culinary Voyages

Silversea has launched its new S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) Culinary Voyages, a collection of itineraries that showcase local food, culture, and traditions.

The inaugural collection features seven sailings aboard Silver Dawn and Silver Spirit through Portugal, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom during Europe’s autumn harvest season.

Each voyage features expanded onboard culinary programming and S.A.L.T. Experiences ashore, including a Port wine blending session in Portugal’s Douro Valley, a Michelin-chef-led lunch in Bordeaux, and a truffle hunt at Château Royal de Cazeneuve in France.

“With our new collection of dedicated S.A.L.T. Culinary Voyages, we’re building on our position as the small-ship leader in culinary variety to give guests direct access to the people and places that define a region’s food culture,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “That means a countess opening her kitchen in northern Portugal, or a chef teaching her own family recipes at home in Normandy. These are experiences guests couldn’t arrange on their own, and that access is what sets this collection apart.”

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Each S.A.L.T. Culinary Voyage includes chef-led dinners, wine and spirits tastings, mixology classes, culinary demonstrations, and seasonal menus. Highlights include a nine-course dinner at La Dame, Bordeaux and Champagne tastings, and a six-course lunch featuring wild mushrooms and fresh truffles.

Seasonal events include a harvest-themed welcome celebration, an Autumn Harvest Grand Brunch, and a Harvest Cruise Aperitivo.

Shore excursions include Port wine blending in Portugal’s Douro Valley, a Michelin-chef-led lunch in Bordeaux, a Basque culinary experience, cooking classes in Portugal and Normandy, wine tastings in France’s Sauternes region, and a truffle hunt followed by lunch at Château Royal de Cazeneuve.