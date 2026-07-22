Holland America Line Debuts New Rolling Stone Show

Classic rock is taking center stage aboard Holland America Line’s Oosterdam.

The cruise line has introduced four new World Stage productions, including a new Rolling Stone show created with RWS Global.

“We listened to what our guests wanted, more visually impressive productions with incredible music and memorable performances, and these four new shows deliver that,” said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment & enrichment for Holland America Line. “Working with our creative partners at RWS Global and Rolling Stone, we’ve developed an entertainment lineup that is bold, immersive and uniquely Holland America Line, giving guests even more reasons to make World Stage part of every evening on board.”

The lineup also includes Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway, following its successful debut on Koningsdam, along with Decadence and Disco Fever. All four productions are now playing aboard Oosterdam.

“The new show with Rolling Stone leverages one of the world’s most iconic music brands to create an unforgettable live entertainment experience for Holland America Line’s guests,” said Craig Laurie, chief creative officer of RWS Global. “The extraordinary success of the Rolling Stone Lounge makes it clear that guests crave authentic, brand-driven entertainment rooted in nostalgia. Building on a proven fan favorite, we’ve expanded the experience into a fully realized stage production featuring singers, dancers, and the band from Rolling Stone Lounge.”

New World Stage Productions

In addition to the Rolling Stone production, Oosterdam‘s new entertainment lineup includes Decadence, featuring a mix of Las Vegas-style spectacle, Broadway flair, and Hollywood glamour, and Disco Fever, a high-energy celebration of disco classics including Le Freak, It’s Raining Men, and I Love the Nightlife.

Also joining the lineup is Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway, created in partnership with the Verdon Fosse Legacy. The production celebrates the work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon through iconic Broadway numbers from Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity, Cabaret, Chicago, and more, along with archival audio and video content.

“Rolling Stone has always celebrated the songs and artists that shape how people feel, connect and create memories, and this partnership with Holland America Line brings that spirit to audiences in a fresh, immersive way,” said Julian Holguin, chief executive officer of Rolling Stone. “We’re excited to build on the momentum of Rolling Stone Lounge with a new live experience that feels both unmistakably Rolling Stone and perfectly suited for guests looking to engage with music in a meaningful, memorable setting.”

The new productions are now playing aboard Oosterdam, with sailings available throughout the fall featuring itineraries in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Greek Isles, Panama Canal, and South America.

Oosterdam is also the first of six ships scheduled for enhancements as part of Holland America Evolution. The upgrades are set to debut in December 2027.