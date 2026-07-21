Voting is underway for our 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, in which we get the inside angle on the best in travel from some of the world’s most selective experts: Porthole readers themselves. Who can we expect in the winners’ circle this November? Surprises are the only rule. Though some cruise lines and destinations can be consistent favorites in certain categories — readers have picked Windstar Cruises “Most Romantic” every year since 2005 — there are always new faces.

Last year, we were surprised when newcomer Victory Cruise Lines came in a close second to Royal Caribbean International in “Best Entertainment,” a category usually dominated by MSC Cruises and Disney Cruise Line — and when the reborn Crystal Cruises took the “Best Service” title from past champions Explora Journeys, Celebrity Cruises, Seabourn, and Cunard.

The lecturers aboard Viking ships won their first “Onboard Enrichment” award in 2025, a recognition which usually goes to Crystal Cruises or Cunard. (However, it should be mentioned that statistically, the guides aboard smaller expedition lines like Quark Expeditions and Overseas Adventure Travel punch far above their weight in this category; even though they get fewer votes overall, they have a very dedicated base of voters, which speaks to a deep level of satisfaction among discerning adventurers … which, if the tide is right, could turn into a surprise win in the blink of an eye.)

Grand Cayman and St. Kitts have been trading places as “Best Caribbean Beach Destination” for a few years now, and Québec City consistently wows voters for the “Best Canada/New England Destination.” But Montréal’s champion turn as “Best North American River/Great Lakes Destination” means there’s competition brewing just under the surface. Could this be the year a dark horse emerges in either of those Northeastern categories? That’s up to you.

The big award, “Best Ocean Ship,” can go to relative newcomers: In 2025, MSC World America took top billing. However the 2024 recipient, Norwegian Encore, lived up to its name, repeating its performance from 2020.

So who’s going to win in 2026? Well, that’s really up to you! Go vote in our online ballot at porthole.com/vote. In return for giving us your picks, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a Monarch Jewels diamond bracelet … and you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing your vote counted in recommending the best of the best in cruise!