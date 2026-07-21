Michelle Bernstein Joins Victory Cruise Lines as Culinary Curator

Victory Cruise Lines has named James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein as its Culinary Curator and Chef Partner.

In her new role, Bernstein will help lead the cruise line’s culinary program, bringing her signature approach to destination-inspired dining aboard Victory Cruise Lines.

Her role will also include chef demonstrations, tasting events, handcrafted cocktails, digital content, and select hosted sailings.

“Though I wasn’t born in the Midwest, it’s always felt like home to me. My father was from Minnesota, and my husband David spent half his life there; to this day, we both still have family who call the Midwest home,” said Chef Bernstein. “Over the years we’ve built our own traditions there too, from vacations on Lake Minnetonka to the spot in Chicago where David asked me to marry him. For us, this cruise isn’t just a trip; it’s going back to be with family, and I can’t wait to bring that love straight to the table.”

About Chef Michelle Bernstein

Miami native and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein is known for her globally inspired cuisine rooted in her Jewish and Latin heritage. Her approach emphasizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients and regional flavors.

As Culinary Curator and Chef Partner, Bernstein will create regionally inspired menus highlighting the flavors of the Great Lakes and Canadian coasts. She will also develop signature dishes for the Coastal Dining Room and The Grill, collaborate on handcrafted cocktails for the Tavern, and introduce seasonal menu offerings.

Guests dining in the Coastal Dining Room will enjoy exclusive Michelle Bernstein signature dishes served throughout each voyage.

Bernstein will also sail on select voyages, hosting chef demonstrations, tastings, and other culinary events. Her partnership will include digital content highlighting the destinations visited.

“Food has always been one of the most memorable parts of any journey, and Michelle understands how to connect people to a destination through extraordinary cuisine,” said David William Kelly, President and COO of Victory Cruise Lines. “She isn’t simply developing recipes, she is helping define the culinary identity of Victory Cruise Lines. Michelle isn’t lending us her name, she’s lending us her talent, her creativity, and her passion. Our guests will taste that difference every evening, and on select sailings they’ll have the opportunity to experience it alongside Michelle herself.”

Michelle Bernstein’s culinary program will debut aboard Victory Cruise Lines in August 2026.

Will you be sailing with Victory Cruise Lines to try Chef Bernstein’s creations? Let us know in the comments!