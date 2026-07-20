Travelers can explore Baja California Sur aboard UnCruise Adventures’ small-ship expeditions through the Gulf of California.

UnCruise Adventures offers Baja California Sur itineraries aboard the 66-passenger Safari Voyager. Sailings include the eight-night Baja California’s Whales & Sealife expedition and the 11-night In Steinbeck’s Wake: An Epic Voyage Through the Sea of Cortez, both departing roundtrip from La Paz.

The itineraries visit destinations throughout the Gulf of California, including Isla Espíritu Santo, Isla San Francisco, Puerto Refugio, and Bahía de los Ángeles. Guests can also spot humpback and blue whales, dolphins, sea lions, and other marine wildlife along the way.

Guests also visit remote coastal communities, desert landscapes, and protected islands that are difficult to reach by road, offering a different perspective on Baja California Sur.

Would you sail one of these small-ship expeditions? Let us know in the comments!