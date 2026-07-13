Silversea Partners with PerryGolf

Silversea has partnered with PerryGolf, an international golf travel company, to offer a new collection of golf-focused voyages.

The itineraries include guaranteed tee times, green fees, and equipment handling while visiting some of the world’s most renowned golf courses. Guests will sail aboard Silversea’s luxury ships as they explore destinations across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Silversea is built on giving guests access to experiences that go beyond what most travel can offer,” said Bert Hernandez, President of Silversea. “Our partnership with PerryGolf extends that standard to golf – placing guests on some of the world’s most celebrated courses, with every detail managed and every comfort included. This is what Silversea does best – removing the barriers between our guests and the experiences they care about most.”

What’s Included

Golf packages are available on select Silversea voyages and include guaranteed tee times and green fees, luxury transportation between the ship and golf course, equipment handling, access to practice facilities at select courses, on-course meals and refreshments, welcome and farewell receptions, an onboard gathering, a one-day tournament, and a PerryGolf host throughout the voyage.

Featured Golf Courses

Featured courses include Royal Liverpool Golf Club and Prince’s Golf Club in England; Portstewart Golf Club, Cabot Highlands, and Dumbarnie Links in Scotland and Northern Ireland; Camiral Stadium Course, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Son Gual Golf Mallorca, and Club de Golf Alcanada in Spain; Tasmania Golf Club in Australia; and Otago Golf Club, Royal Wellington Golf Club, Cape Kidnappers Golf Course, and Kauri Cliffs Golf Course in New Zealand.

“PerryGolf has spent nearly three decades creating exceptional golf cruise experiences in the world’s great golf destinations,” said Alex Shattuck, CEO, PerryGolf. “This partnership with Silversea allows us to bring that expertise to an even more elevated setting, combining the ease and comfort of luxury ocean travel with access to some of the game’s most revered courses. From the British Isles to the Mediterranean and the South Pacific, these voyages are designed for travelers who want the golf to be every bit as memorable as the journey itself.”

2027 and 2028 Golf Voyages

Southampton to Southampton

August 14 to 25, 2027 | Silver Spirit

This roundtrip itinerary includes rounds at Royal Liverpool, Prince’s Golf Club, Portstewart Golf Club, Cabot Highlands, and Dumbarnie Links.

Barcelona to Barcelona

October 25 to November 3, 2027 | Silver Ray

Guests will play Camiral Stadium Course, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Son Gual Golf Mallorca, and Club de Golf Alcanada.

Sydney to Auckland

January 29 to February 12, 2028 | Silver Moon

The itinerary features Tasmania Golf Club, Otago Golf Club, Royal Wellington Golf Club, Cape Kidnappers Golf Course, and Kauri Cliffs Golf Course.

Additional PerryGolf voyages are expected to be announced in 2028. For more information, click here: silversea.com/perrygolf-voyages.