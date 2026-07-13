Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Partners with Eberjey

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Eberjey, a sleepwear and lifestyle brand, have launched a limited-edition sleepwear collection inspired by the sea.

The collaboration marks The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s first sleepwear partnership and celebrates Eberjey’s 30th anniversary.

“Travel has the unique ability to create moments of pause, reflection, and connection, and those moments often become the memories that stay with us long after a journey ends,” said Gaby Aiguesvives, Chief Marketing Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Our collaboration with Eberjey brings that spirit to one of the most personal aspects of the guest experience, honoring the quiet rituals of rest and renewal. Whether enjoyed on board or at home, the capsule evokes the restorative calm that defines a voyage with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.”

Sleepwear Collection

The three-piece collection features a custom blue and white print inspired by the ocean and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s signature color.

Each piece is made from Eberjey’s washable Mulberry silk and is produced using bluesign-certified processes and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified materials. The lightweight sleepwear is designed for comfort at sea and at home.

“As we celebrate Eberjey’s 30th anniversary, this capsule is a beautiful expression of what has always been at the heart of our brand – designing pieces that bring softness, confidence, and intention to each day,” said Ali Mejia, Co-Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of Eberjey. “Collaborating with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection allowed us to bring that philosophy to life through the lens of travel, with a print inspired by the tranquility of the sea and the meaningful experiences that unfold along the journey.”

The collection includes the Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set ($298), the Inez Washable Silk Printed Short PJ Set ($278), and the Charles Washable Silk Long PJ Set ($298).

The collection is available through Eberjey’s website and retail stores and will also be available in boutiques aboard Evrima, Ilma, and Luminara.

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