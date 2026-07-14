Explore Your Cruise Destination Before You Arrive

Ever wondered how you can experience a cruise before you even step onboard?

In this exclusive interview, Bill Panoff sits down with Daniel Silva and Jason Gelineau of Panomax Cruises & Yachts to explore how ultra high resolution panoramic cameras are transforming the way travelers discover, experience, and book cruises.

From immersive live streaming and interactive panoramic views to historical archives and real time ship perspectives, Panomax is redefining what’s possible beyond the traditional cruise webcam while giving travelers, cruise lines, and travel advisors a whole new way to experience life at sea.

Whether you’re a cruise enthusiast, travel advisor, or curious about the technology shaping the future of cruising, this conversation offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at one of the industry’s most innovative platforms.

Click below to watch the full interview and discover how Panomax is changing the way the world experiences cruising.