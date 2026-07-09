Celebrity Reflection Debuts 13 New Experiences

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled the newly renovated Celebrity Reflection, introducing 13 new venues and experiences ahead of the ship’s Caribbean season.

The updates include the Grand Plaza from the Edge Series, guest-favorite venues from the redesigned Celebrity Solstice, and two new concepts: Orange Peel Bar & Grille and Tacos del Sol. The renovation also adds new outdoor spaces, dining venues, and entertainment options throughout the ship.

Celebrity Reflection will sail year-round from Fort Lauderdale, offering three- and four-night cruises to Key West and The Bahamas, as well as six- and eight-night itineraries to Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Turks and Caicos, and Grand Cayman. The ship will also host the 2027 President’s Cruise from May 10 to 14, 2027.

New Venues and Experiences

Celebrity Pool Club

The redesigned pool deck features expanded seating, daybeds, shaded areas, two bars, and daily entertainment. Guests will also find two new dining venues.

Orange Peel Bar & Grille

Serving smashburgers, grilled favorites, and frozen cocktails by the pool.

Tacos del Sol

A casual poolside venue offering build-your-own tacos and Mexican-inspired dishes.

New Entertainment Venues

Grand Plaza

The new three-story Grand Plaza features a central Martini Bar, a suspended chandelier, live music, and entertainment throughout the day.

Boulevard Lounge and Boulevard Bar

The 125-seat lounge offers dueling pianos, karaoke, games, and live performances, while the adjacent bar serves handcrafted cocktails.

The Parlor

This sports and gaming lounge features board games, billiards, darts, big-screen sports, cocktails, and comfort food.

Sunset Park

The redesigned top deck includes lawn games, outdoor movies, live music, private cabanas, Sunset Park Café, and Sunset Bar.

New Dining Venues

Trattoria Rossa

An Italian restaurant serving Roman-inspired dishes, fresh pasta, and tableside specialties.

Fine Cut Steakhouse

The Edge Series steakhouse offers dry-aged steaks, seafood, and an upscale dining experience.

Bora

The rooftop venue serves Mediterranean-inspired brunch and dinner with ocean views.

Additional Enhancements

The Retreat Sundeck and Retreat Lounge have been redesigned for suite guests. Other updated venues include Café Al Bacio, Cellar Masters, the Casino, the Art Gallery, World Class Bar, Martini Bar, Pool Bar, Passport Bar, the Fitness Center, Camp at Sea, Luminae, and Blu.

For more information or to book a sailing, visit Celebrity Cruises’ website!

Will you be exploring Celebrity Reflection‘s new experiences? Let us know in the comments.