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Sunshine Stylin’

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

Picnics and surfboards. Kids running in the sprinklers. New sunglasses and a sporty swimsuit. Maybe a vacation somewhere nice? ‘Tis the season for packing up and heading out, ready to sightsee … and be seen. We’ve got some bright ideas for summer designs. Let’s hit the road.  

CLASSIC SUMMER BEACH RIDE 

Nothing compares to the simple stylishness of a vintage automobile. The 1968 Audi 80 Variant sprang from the German automaker’s F103 series, with four-stroke engines by Daimler-Benz and sportwagon bodies made of sleek, efficient curves. 

1. You can get the Ray-Ban Ari Bio-Based sunglasses in prescription or not; either way, the yellow mirror flash gold lenses protect your eyes with a timeless retro look. 

2. Indigenous Mexican brand Nakawé Trading uses natural, handcrafted materials to make its Sun Dress in Embroidered Cotton a perfect statement: breathable, beautiful, ethical, and artistic. 

3. Mark and Graham’s Cabana Stripe Beach Towels look strikingly sweet, woven from colorful Turkish Aerospin cotton for extra airy absorbency and luxurious softness.  

By Porthole Cruise and Travel

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This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

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Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

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