Ponant Explorations Unveils 15 New Voyages for 2028

Ponant Explorations has added 15 new Smithsonian Journeys voyages for 2028, bringing the total collection to 36 itineraries.

The new sailings include destinations across the Mediterranean, the Canadian Maritimes, Asia, the Arctic, Italy’s Adriatic coast, and Costa Rica. Each voyage features two Smithsonian Journeys Experts who provide insights into the history, culture, and natural environments of the destinations.

“Travel, when guided by genuine expertise and sincere curiosity, has the power to change how we see the world,” said Samuel Chamberlain, CEO of the Americas, PONANT EXPLORATIONS. “Since 2022, our alliance with Smithsonian Journeys has provided travelers with an ever-richer lens through which to experience destinations that have long held intrigue and fascination. The expert insight shared on these voyages by some of the most astute minds in history, culture, and the natural world foster real understanding and the kind of connection to destinations that endure long after the voyage ends.”

The expanded program also introduces two new itineraries for 2028.

New 2028 Itineraries

Costa Rica by Sea: Wildlife and Rainforests of the Pacific Coast

February 16, 2028 | Le Bougainville

This seven-night round-trip voyage from Puntarenas explores Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, with visits to the Osa Peninsula, Manuel Antonio National Park, and other protected areas known for their wildlife and biodiversity. The sailing features Smithsonian Journeys Experts Dennis Wille Sáenz, a naturalist, and Arianna Soldati, a volcanologist.

Sailing the Adriatic: Treasures of Eastern Italy and Sicily

September 27, 2028 | Le Dumont d’Urville

Sailing from Venice to Valletta, this eight-night itinerary visits UNESCO World Heritage sites across Italy’s Adriatic coast and Sicily, including Ravenna, Urbino, Alberobello, and historic sites in Sicily. The voyage features Smithsonian Journeys Experts Ross King, an art historian, and Allen Glazner, a geologist.

Returning 2028 Voyages

In addition to the new itineraries, Smithsonian Journeys will continue offering several returning voyages in 2028. All sailings include a shore excursion or activity in every port, along with airport transfers on embarkation and disembarkation days.

Treasures of Japan and South Korea by Sea

April 2, 2028 | Le Soléal

This eight-night voyage sails from Busan to Osaka, with visits to historic temples, castles, hot springs, Miyajima, and Hiroshima.

Mediterranean Island Voyage: Sicily, Sardinia, Corsica, and Elba

May 4 and May 14, 2028 | L’Austral and Le Dumont d’Urville

This seven-night itinerary explores archaeological sites, medieval towns, and historic landmarks across four Mediterranean islands.

Iceland Voyage: Land of Fire and Ice

June 1, 2028 | Le Bellot

This seven-night sailing highlights Iceland’s glaciers, volcanoes, fjords, geothermal landscapes, whale watching, and seabird colonies.

Cruising the Historic Cities of the Baltic Sea

June 22 and July 12, 2028 | Le Lapérouse

The eight-night itinerary visits Copenhagen, Gdańsk, Visby, Tallinn, and Helsinki, with a special presentation by former Polish President Lech Wałęsa on select departures.

Cruising the Greek Islands of the Southern Aegean

June 24 and September 20, 2028 | Le Dumont d’Urville and Le Champlain

This seven-night voyage visits Patmos, Amorgos, Santorini, Delos, and Mykonos.

Fall Foliage on the St. Lawrence: Québec to the Canadian Maritimes

October 1, 2028 | Le Bellot

This 12-night sailing travels from Toronto to Boston, with stops in Montréal, Québec City, Tadoussac, Charlottetown, Lunenburg, and Portland, Maine.

The 2028 collection continues the partnership between Ponant Explorations and Smithsonian Journeys with expert-led small-ship voyages around the world.

Will you be sailing with Ponant Expeditions? Let us know in the comments!