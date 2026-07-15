Oceania Cruises Unveils New Caribbean Experiences

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its 2026 Caribbean season, featuring seven- to 14-day itineraries aboard Oceania Marina, Oceania Vista, and the new Oceania Allura.

The voyages visit destinations including Aruba, Cozumel, and Montego Bay, along with ports such as Basseterre, St. Kitts; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe. Sailings are offered aboard the cruise line’s small, adults-only ships.

Guests can choose from a variety of shore excursions highlighting the Caribbean’s culture, cuisine, and natural landscapes.

Options include visiting a beekeeping collective in St. Lucia, exploring Pointe-à-Pitre’s Sainte-Anne Artisanal Village, tasting Dutch cheeses and wines in Willemstad, learning about banana farming in Martinique, or joining a Chef-led tour of an organic farm with a beachside lunch in Tortola.

“Our Caribbean voyages showcase the remarkable diversity and depth of the region, from its globally recognized islands to its more unexpected discoveries. Plus, our array of enriching experiences ashore offers even the most well-traveled guests a fresh perspective on destinations they may have visited many times,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Whether sailing aboard our two newest ships, Oceania Allura and Oceania Vista, or embarking on the newly reinspired Oceania Marina, guests can enjoy days exploring ashore before returning to a refined adults-only ambiance and elegant accommodations that provide the perfect retreat at sea.”

Onboard Experiences

Guests can enjoy Chef’s Market Dinners at the Terrace Café on select evenings and hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center featuring regional ingredients and recipes.

LYNC digital classes also offer photography instruction to help guests capture the Caribbean’s landscapes and coastal scenery.

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Highlighted 2026 Caribbean Voyages

Dutchman’s Caribbean

14 days | November 11, 2026 | Oceania Vista

This roundtrip sailing from Miami visits Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Aruba, Curaçao, Grenada, Barbados, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia.

Caribbean Island Bliss

10 days | December 2, 2026 | Oceania Allura

Departing from Miami, the itinerary includes St. Thomas, St. Barts, St. Maarten, St. Croix, and Tortola.

Collector’s Caribbean

12 days | December 10, 2026 | Oceania Marina

This voyage features calls in St. Thomas, St. Barts, Antigua, Martinique, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, and Tortola, including a Caribbean cooking experience in Antigua.

Tropical Retreats

7 days | December 21, 2026 | Oceania Allura

The holiday sailing visits Costa Maya, Roatán, Harvest Caye, and Cozumel, where guests can join a tequila and mezcal tasting with taco pairings.

Caribbean Celebration

14 days | December 22, 2026 | Oceania Marina

This holiday itinerary visits Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Martinique, St. Kitts, and St. Maarten.

For more information about Oceania Cruises and its itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com .

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises during its 2026 Caribbean season? Let us know in the comments!