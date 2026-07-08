Oceania Cruises Names Two North America Sales Leaders

Oceania Cruises has announced two appointments to its North America sales leadership team.

Alicia Steuart has joined the company as Senior Director of Sales, and Michael von Wittenau has been named Senior Director of National Accounts and Partner Engagement.

Steuart previously spent more than 26 years at Carnival Cruise Line. In her new role, she will lead Oceania Cruises’ Business Development Managers across the United States and Canada and report to Tricia Wolf, Vice President of Sales for North America.

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Von Wittenau, who has been with Oceania Cruises for more than 10 years, will oversee the company’s consortia partnerships, industry associations, and travel advisor programs. Before joining Oceania Cruises, he worked at Signature Travel Network and Crystal Cruises. He will report to Emily Loewy, Vice President of Sales Strategy and Operations.

“We are committed to being the cruise line of choice for our travel partners,” said Nathan Hickman, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Oceania Cruises. “From meaningful enhancements that improve advisor earnings to the continued strengthening of our sales organization, every decision we make is grounded in bolstering our partnerships. Alicia and Michael bring deep experience, strong leadership and a proven track record of delivering results for both their teams and their partners. Along with Tricia Wolf, Emily Loewy and Joe Eastep, Senior Director Business Development, I am incredibly confident in the leadership team we have in place.”

For more information about Oceania Cruises and its itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.