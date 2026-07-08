Crystal Unveils 2027 Wellness at Sea Retreats

Crystal has announced four Wellness at Sea retreats for 2027! Curated by Crystal Wellness Ambassador and Culinary Nutritionist Dalila Roglieri, the retreats will focus on nutrition, fitness, mental wellbeing, and longevity.

Activities include nutrition consultations, cooking demonstrations, yoga, Pilates, strength training, dance, aqua fitness, pickleball, meditation, breathing sessions, sound healing, and lectures on healthy aging and longevity science.

“Wellness is deeply personal, which is why every Wellness at Sea retreat is designed to offer a variety of perspectives and practices that support each guest’s individual journey. From movement and nutrition to mindfulness and connection, these voyages bring together an exceptional group of specialists dedicated to helping guests invest in their wellbeing at sea and long after the journey ends,” said Dalila Roglieri, Crystal’s Wellness Ambassador and Culinary Nutritionist.

2027 Wellness at Sea Retreats

Fort Lauderdale to Las Palmas, Canary Islands

March 20 to April 2, 2027 | Crystal Symphony

This transatlantic voyage includes yoga, Pilates, fitness classes, nutrition workshops, meditation, sound healing, breathwork, and lectures on healthy aging.

Panama to New York

August 20 to September 3, 2027 | Crystal Serenity

This sailing features pickleball instruction and an onboard tournament led by Kat Valos, along with yoga, strength training, sound healing, nutrition workshops, mindfulness sessions, and lectures on longevity.

New York to San Juan

October 12 to 21, 2027 | Crystal Serenity

Programming includes pickleball, yoga, Pilates, strength training, meditation, sound healing, nutrition consultations, culinary workshops, and longevity lectures.

Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale

November 8 to 22, 2027 | Crystal Symphony

This voyage focuses on food, wine, and wellness with wine tastings, food and wine pairing sessions, yoga, fitness classes, nutrition workshops, mindfulness sessions, and lectures on longevity.

Day-by-day schedules and specialist lineups are available on each voyage’s itinerary page. For more information, contact a travel advisor, visit Crystal’s website, or call Crystal Reservations.

Will you be exploring the 2027 Wellness at Sea Retreats? Let us know in the comments!