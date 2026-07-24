Aman at Sea Completes Float Out of Amangati

Aman at Sea has completed the float out of Amangati, the brand’s first ocean-going yacht, at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

The milestone marks the completion of the yacht’s exterior construction. Amangati will now enter the outfitting phase, where work will continue on its 47 suites, Aman Spa, four restaurants, Selora lounge, and the marina before sea trials and delivery.

“Today is a defining moment in the story of Aman at Sea,” said Jonathan Wilson, President and CEO of Aman at Sea. “To see Amangati painted, afloat and taking shape for the first time is to see years of design, craftsmanship and vision meeting the water together. We are grateful to the T. Mariotti shipyard, Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, and to every hand that has brought Amangati to this milestone. Every step from here brings us closer to welcoming our first guests aboard next May.”

More about Amangati

Amangati accommodates up to 94 guests in 47 ocean-facing suites, each featuring a private terrace and full-height windows. A crew of 207, including a dedicated Suite Host for every suite, provides personalized service throughout each voyage.

The yacht will offer four dining venues serving Mediterranean, Japanese, teppanyaki, and steakhouse cuisine, along with social spaces including The Jazz Club, Cigar Lounge, Selora, and an onboard cinema.

The yacht features the 740-square-meter Aman Spa, with eight ocean-facing treatment rooms, a hammam, banya, fitness studio, yoga and meditation deck, beauty lounge, and Medi Spa.

Guests will also have direct access to the water from the marina on Deck 3, complete with floating platforms, water toys, and the adjacent Selora waterfront lounge. Amangati also features four limousine tenders, two sport tenders, and two helipads.

Amangati will debut on May 7, 2027, with a six-night voyage from Palma de Mallorca to Nice. The inaugural season includes five- to eight-night sailings through the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Ionian, and Aegean seas, followed by Caribbean voyages in autumn 2027.

Will you be sailing aboard Amangati? Let us know in the comments!