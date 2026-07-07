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MSC World Europa Welcomes Tudor Pro Cycling Team

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

MSC Cruises hosted Tudor Pro Cycling aboard MSC World Europa in Barcelona for the team’s official presentation ahead of the Tour de France.

The event took place at the cruise line’s Barcelona terminal and brought together riders, team executives, media, and partners before the Grand Départ on July 4. The gathering marked another milestone in the partnership between MSC Cruises and Tudor Pro Cycling, with MSC Cruises serving as the team’s Official Main Partner. Attendees had the opportunity to meet riders and team leadership before the start of the race.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said: “We are proud to welcome Tudor Pro Cycling on board MSC World Europa at such an important moment in their season. Our partnership is built on shared values of teamwork, precision and passion, and this event reflects our commitment to supporting the team while creating memorable experiences in exceptional settings. Everyone at MSC Cruises will be following the team and wishing them every success in the coming weeks.”

More about the partnership

MSC Cruises became Tudor Pro Cycling’s Official Main Partner in 2025. The partnership extends throughout the racing season, with MSC Cruises’ branding featured on team jerseys, support vehicles, and buses. Both organizations are headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and share a commitment to teamwork, precision, and high performance.

Ahead of the Tour de France, Tudor Pro Cycling leaders also reflected on the partnership and the team’s return to the race.

Raphael Meyer, CEO of Tudor Pro Cycling, said: “Standing on the eve of our second Tour de France, you can feel the excitement throughout the entire team. To begin this adventure on board MSC World Europa with one of our closest partners is a fantastic way to mark the occasion. We are grateful for MSC Cruises’ confidence in our project and look forward to sharing a long journey together.”

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Founder Fabian Cancellara also reflected on the team’s second Tour de France appearance. “Being here ahead of our second Tour de France reflects how far we’ve come in a short time. It’s a privilege to begin this adventure alongside MSC Cruises, a partner that believes in the same pursuit of excellence and isn’t afraid to think big.”

Are you a fan of this partnership? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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