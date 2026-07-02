MSC World Asia to Debut New Pan Asian Dining Concept

MSC Cruises has revealed new details about a Pan-Asian dining concept set to debut on board MSC World Asia.

The venue will combine a specialty restaurant serving Pan-Asian dishes, a bar and lounge featuring Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails and beverages, and a complimentary takeaway service of street-food-style bites.

Inspired by the street food markets of Indonesia, Singapore, South China, Thailand, and Vietnam, the venue will feature live cooking, themed décor, music, and a menu that includes Singapore-style shrimp, shiitake mushroom fried rice, and wok-fired specialties.

Stéphane Franchini, Senior Director of Food & Beverage Product at MSC Cruises, said: “With this new three-in-one venue, we are inviting guests to explore one of the world’s most exciting food cultures in a way that is vibrant, welcoming and full of flavor. From the diverse range of dishes to the atmosphere of the space and the expertise of Chefs Xiao Wang and Luca Césarini, every detail has been carefully designed to create a truly immersive culinary journey. It reflects our ambition to offer greater choice, seamless convenience and more memorable moments through food.”

Three Dining Concepts in One Space

Specialty Restaurant

The restaurant will offer indoor seating and a rooftop terrace, serving Pan-Asian dishes inspired by communal dining traditions. The menu will include appetizers, main courses, and desserts, along with Asian beers including Tsingtao, Chang, and Bintang, plus bubble teas, smoothies, and fruit juices.

Bar and Lounge

The bar will feature Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails, including jasmine mojitos, rose and strawberry daiquiris, and matcha coladas.

Complimentary On-the-Go Offering

A takeaway window will serve complimentary street food-style bites throughout the day, including seafood balls and bao buns.

More Dining Options on MSC World Asia

MSC World Asia will feature:

• 19 dining venues

• Six specialty restaurants

• Six main dining concepts

• An exclusive MSC Yacht Club restaurant

• Fast-casual and takeaway options

Additional Specialty Restaurants

• Butcher’s Cut: An American-style steakhouse serving premium cuts of meat.

• Kaito Sushi Bar: A Japanese restaurant offering sushi and Asian dishes.

• Kaito Teppanyaki: A teppanyaki restaurant with four live cooking stations.

• Hola! Tacos & Cantina: A casual venue serving Latin American and Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks.

• New Mediterranean Restaurant: An upcoming specialty restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine, with additional details to be announced.

Meet the Chefs

Chef Xiao Wang, who is originally from Shanghai, has developed Asian dining concepts for MSC Cruises and has worked with hospitality brands and restaurants around the world.

Chef Luca Césarini brings international experience from kitchens in destinations including Shanghai and Thailand.

MSC World Asia is scheduled to enter service in December 2026, sailing seven-night Mediterranean itineraries with calls in France, Italy, Spain, and Malta.