MSC Cruises Introduces New Spa and Beauty Experiences

MSC Cruises is expanding its wellness offerings across the fleet in 2026 with enhancements to the MSC Aurea Spa experience. New services will include IV therapies, aesthetic medicine, AI-powered skin analysis, and advanced skincare treatments.

Claudio Saviano, Head of Aurea Spa, MSC Cruises, said: “Today’s travelers are looking for more than a vacation – they want to return home feeling better than when they left. Our vision is to create the most complete wellness experience at sea, combining relaxation, beauty, recovery and self-care in one destination. Whether a guest is seeking rejuvenation, advanced skincare, restorative therapies or simply a moment of calm, MSC Aurea Spa now offers an experience comparable to the world’s leading wellness retreats.”

New offerings will include medical wellness treatments such as IV therapy, aesthetic injectables, dermal fillers, and permanent makeup on select ships beginning in summer 2026. Guests will also have access to advanced skin treatments featuring hydro-microdermabrasion technology, AI-powered skin analysis, professional teeth-whitening services, barbering and grooming treatments, and ear-piercing services.

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The expanded spa program will also introduce a Japanese Head Spa inspired by traditional wellness practices, a restorative tea service featuring teas from TEAM DR JOSEPH, and a wellness kit for select MSC Aurea Spa guests beginning in summer 2026.

Will you explore the new MSC Aurea Spa experience? Let us know in the comments!