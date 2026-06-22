American Cruise Lines Christens American Maverick

American Cruise Lines christened American Maverick in Newport, Rhode Island, during the ship’s inaugural 9-Day New England Islands cruise, which sails round-trip from Providence, Rhode Island. The ceremony was attended by guests, crew, community partners, and employees from the company’s Connecticut headquarters.

American Maverick is the latest addition to the fleet. American Ranger, American Mariner, and American Navigator are scheduled to enter service over the next year. The company also launched the riverboat American Encore in May.

“We set the bar high for ourselves with American Maverick and were surprised to see that we set the bar for the rest of the river cruise industry in the process,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “The American Maverick is the new standard by which others should follow and with 8 more ships under construction, shows that the U.S. river cruise market will lead the way.”

The christening took place in Newport Harbor and was attended by guests, crew, and more than 50 employees from the company’s headquarters in Guilford, Connecticut. Remarks were delivered by President and CEO Charles B. Robertson and the ship’s godmother, Susan Renner, American’s Board Chair and Treasurer.

The ceremony included the official blessing and traditional bottle smash, followed by a New England lobster bake at Fort Adams State Park.

American Maverick accommodates 130 guests and features four decks, private balcony staterooms, suites, multiple lounges, a chart room, a restaurant, café, and fitness center. The ship is the newest U.S.-built cruise ship.

American Cruise Lines plans to expand its fleet with several new ships entering service over the next year.

Will you be sailing aboard American Maverick? Let us know in the comments!