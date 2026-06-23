Century Cruises Takes Delivery of Century Star

Century Cruises has taken delivery of Century Star, the company’s first river cruise ship built for the European market.

The 174-guest vessel was delivered by Dutch shipbuilder Concordia Damen and is scheduled to begin sailing on the Danube River in September. Century Star is the first of three planned sister ships as Century Cruises expands beyond its operations on China’s Yangtze River.

“The delivery of Century Star marks an important milestone for our company as we expand into the European river cruise market,” said Thomas Rooch, Managing Director of Century One in Basel. “We look forward to welcoming our first guests aboard and introducing travelers to the Century Cruises experience in Europe.”

The ship features 78 cabins and sustainability-focused technology, including hybrid propulsion capabilities. A second vessel in the series is expected to be delivered later this year.

“This delivery represents an important step in our partnership with Century Cruises and highlights our commitment to building innovative and sustainable river cruise vessels,” said Chris Kornet, Chief Commercial Officer at Concordia Damen.

Century Star is the first of three vessels planned for the company’s European fleet. Learn more about the ship here.

Will you be sailing aboard Century Star? Let us know in the comments!