Mayor Cava Appoints Jonathan Daniels as PortMiami Director

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the appointment of Jonathan Daniels as Director and Chief Executive Officer of PortMiami.

“PortMiami is one of our greatest assets and a powerful economic engine for Miami-Dade County,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Jonathan brings the experience, vision, and steady leadership needed to strengthen critical infrastructure, support continued growth, and ensure PortMiami remains a leader in global trade and tourism for decades to come. Jonathan is among the most accomplished port leaders in the country, and we are thrilled he has chosen Miami-Dade County and PortMiami.”

About Daniels

Daniels joins PortMiami after serving as Executive Director of the Maryland Port Administration and the Port of Baltimore. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Port Director of Port Everglades.

In Baltimore, Daniels helped lead the port’s response and recovery following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. During his tenure, the port recorded its highest container volume in 2025.

At Port Everglades, Daniels led a $3 billion expansion plan focused on cargo, cruise, and energy operations.

Deputy Mayor Roy Coley will serve as Interim Port Director beginning July 1 until Daniels assumes the role on August 10, 2026.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also announced the appointment of Alissa Penaloza as Deputy Director of PortMiami. Penaloza has nearly 20 years of public-sector experience, including previous roles at PortMiami and as Deputy Director of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department. She has overseen infrastructure, planning, and capital improvement projects.

PortMiami supports approximately 340,000 jobs and generates an estimated $61.4 billion in economic impact across Florida.