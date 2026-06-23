WICO Releases 2027 Cruise Call Schedule

The West Indian Company Limited (WICO) announced its FY2027 cruise call schedule, projecting 359 vessel calls and approximately 1.25 million passengers from October 2026 through September 2027.

The schedule includes calls from Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Viking Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Crystal Cruises, and other operators. Five ships are scheduled to make their first calls to the WICO dock: Carnival Festivale, Carnival Firenze, Explora III, Norwegian Aura, and Seven Seas Prestige.

“I am excited about the forthcoming season at the WICO dock,” said Boschulte. “The continued growth of our cruise industry represents more than passenger arrivals. It supports the Virgin Islands economy and the many small businesses that help make our destination unique, from taxi operators and tour providers to restaurants, retailers and other local entrepreneurs.”

The full FY2027 cruise call schedule is available HERE