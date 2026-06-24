Aman at Sea has unveiled the first itineraries for Amangati‘s Caribbean season. The five- to eight-night voyages will sail from November 21, 2027, through January 2, 2028, departing from Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda. The season includes itineraries in the Leeward Islands, Windward Islands, and Dutch Caribbean, with select sailings operating during the holiday season.

Leeward Islands voyages feature calls in Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Barbuda, Jost Van Dyke, Virgin Gorda, Sint Maarten, Saba, Montserrat, and Anguilla. Windward Islands itineraries sail between Saint John’s and Bridgetown, calling in Guadeloupe, Dominica, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Canouan, and Grenada.

Dutch Caribbean voyages sail between Bridgetown and Oranjestad, with visits to Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, and the Tobago Cays. The season concludes with a New Year’s sailing that includes a two-night stay in Nevis.

Throughout the season, itineraries feature late departures, overnight calls, and time at anchorages. Guests will also have access to cultural, culinary, and nature-focused experiences ashore.

Aman at Sea has also opened reservations for four additional Mediterranean voyages before Amangati begins its Caribbean season. The itineraries include Aegean Treasures (October 10–18), Italian Flavors (October 18–24), Coastal Highlights (October 24–November 1), and Western Mediterranean (November 1–8).

Following the Mediterranean season, Amangati will embark on a 13-night Atlantic crossing from Malaga to Antigua, with calls in Cadiz and Ponta Delgada in the Azores.

The transatlantic voyage will include wellness programming and onboard experiences focused on relaxation and well-being.

Amangati features 47 ocean-facing suites with private terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Onboard amenities include the Aman Spa, four restaurants, open-air gathering spaces, a Marina platform for watersports, and dedicated Suite Hosts for every suite.

Will you be sailing aboard Amangati? Let us know in the comments!