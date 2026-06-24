First Look: AmaRudi

AmaWaterways has unveiled the first details and renderings of AmaRudi, the company’s second double-width river ship, scheduled to debut on the Danube River in spring 2027.

The ship will accommodate 196 guests in 98 staterooms and suites and feature multiple dining venues, wellness facilities, and public spaces. AmaRudi is the first ship in the company’s history to be named after a man, honoring AmaWaterways co-founder Rudi Schreiner. The vessel will sail on the Danube River, where Schreiner grew up.

“AmaMagna changed what travelers believed was possible on a river cruise ship,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and Chairman of AmaWaterways. “We knew there would be a right time to revisit that concept, and with river cruising continuing to grow, that time is now. More travelers are making the transition from ocean cruising to rivers, and many are looking for a sense of space and choice. AmaMagna was one of the most rewarding projects of my career, so having this new ship carry my name makes it especially meaningful. I see it as part of the legacy we have built together over more than two decades of river cruising.”

AmaRudi will build on the double-width design introduced with AmaMagna while adding several new onboard features.

Dining options will include the main restaurant, The Chef’s Table specialty restaurant, al fresco venues, Rudi’s Wine Bar, and a barbecue on the Sun Deck. Guests will also have access to complimentary beer, soft drinks, and a selection of wines during lunch and dinner.

The ship’s wellness facilities will include treatment rooms, a fitness center, salon services, and wellness programming. A full-sized pickleball court will also be available on the Sun Deck.

AmaRudi will introduce a new entertainment venue featuring a cinema, karaoke, billiards, and a jukebox.

The ship will also incorporate sustainability features, including Stage V engines, solar panels, shore power connectivity, and lightweight construction materials.

“AmaRudi reflects our confidence in the future of river cruising and our continued commitment to innovation,” said Catherine Powell, CEO of AmaWaterways. “From the moment AmaMagna launched, travelers and travel advisors have been asking if we would ever build another ship like her. With AmaRudi, we’re taking that concept even further. There is tremendous opportunity to continue pushing the boundaries of what a river cruise ship can be while preserving the exceptional service and intimate experience that have defined our company for more than two decades.”

AmaRudi is scheduled to begin sailing the Danube River in spring 2027. Additional details about accommodations, onboard experiences, and bookings will be announced in the coming months.

Will you be sailing aboard AmaRudi? Let us know in the comments!