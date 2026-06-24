Flowers Recycled

India’s luxurious Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Phool, a Kanpur-based startup, to repurpose the beautiful flowers used in weddings and other important occasions.

Traditionally, those festive floral arrangements have been thrown away after the events. The people at Leela found that wasteful … and did something about it.

They’re now working with Phool to convert the blossoms into incense sticks and cones infused with its signature fragrance, Tishya by The Leela. They’re charcoal free and don’t release harmful toxins when burned.

These products are then sold to finance environmental causes.

What’s more, the enterprise gives meaningful work to dozens of marginalized Indian women who might otherwise be relegated to dangerous jobs.

Employees are given a fair wage and health insurance.

By Alex Darlington

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