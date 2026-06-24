Magazine Excerpts

Flowers Recycled

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

India’s luxurious Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts has partnered with Phool, a Kanpur-based startup, to repurpose the beautiful flowers used in weddings and other important occasions.

Traditionally, those festive floral arrangements have been thrown away after the events. The people at Leela found that wasteful … and did something about it.

They’re now working with Phool to convert the blossoms into incense sticks and cones infused with its signature fragrance, Tishya by The Leela. They’re charcoal free and don’t release harmful toxins when burned. 

Photo credit: The Leela

These products are then sold to finance environmental causes.

What’s more, the enterprise gives meaningful work to dozens of marginalized Indian women who might otherwise be relegated to dangerous jobs. 

Employees are given a fair wage and health insurance.

By Alex Darlington

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Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

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