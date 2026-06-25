Royal Caribbean Partners With Roald Dahl Children’s Charity

Royal Caribbean has partnered with Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity ahead of the July 2026 European debut of Legend of the Seas. The partnership coincides with the debut of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory onboard and will benefit Roald Dahl Nurses, who provide care for seriously ill children and their families across the UK.

Launching ahead of National Children’s Nurses Day on June 30, the partnership will support the charity’s network of more than 250 Roald Dahl Nurses. Guests aboard Legend of the Seas will have opportunities to donate during the ship’s inaugural European season.

“As a brand focused on creating memorable holidays for families, it’s especially meaningful to partner with Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity to support the families who need it most,” said Gerard Nolan, VP & MD, EMEA, at Royal Caribbean. “With Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ headlining entertainment on Legend of the Seas, partnering with the charity felt like a natural fit as we debut the newest family holiday in Europe. Roald Dahl Nurses provide extraordinary care to families every day, and we’re proud to champion their work through fundraising initiatives and by welcoming members of the nursing community onboard for a well-deserved break.”

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To mark the launch of the partnership, Royal Caribbean will host Roald Dahl Nurses on a four-night preview sailing aboard Legend of the Seas ahead of the ship’s official debut on July 4. The sailing will give the nurses an opportunity to experience the ship before it enters service.

“Our Roald Dahl Nurses make a profound difference to the lives of children with complex, lifelong conditions and their families and communities,” said Louise Griew, Chief Executive, Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Royal Caribbean as Legend of the Seas begins its European journey. This partnership will help raise vital funds to support more families, while also shining a light on the incredible dedication and expertise of our nurses.”

Beyond the partnership, Legend of the Seas will feature eight neighborhoods, more than 40 dining, bar, and entertainment venues, and activities for all ages. After its inaugural European season, the ship will reposition to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2026 to sail six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean itineraries, including visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

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