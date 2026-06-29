Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates America’s 250th in Baltimore

Carnival Cruise Line, an official America250 partner, hosted a celebration aboard Carnival Pride at the Port of Baltimore today to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary! The event kicked off a series of America250 celebrations in Carnival homeport communities across the country. Local community partners, veterans, business leaders, and government officials attended the event to commemorate the milestone.

“As America’s cruise line, we’re proud to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary in our homeport cities,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re bringing people together to honor our nation, celebrate the local community and thank those who protect our freedom.”

Guests boarding Carnival Pride were greeted by a 40-foot inflatable patriotic Uncle Sam’s hat displayed on the ship’s top deck. The event also included a tribute recognizing active-duty service members, veterans, and first responders, with military members and veterans receiving a limited-edition America250 challenge coin. Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat also made a special appearance in patriotic attire.

The Baltimore event is the first of several America250 celebrations Carnival will host this summer, with additional events planned in Long Beach, Tampa, and Jacksonville. Guests across the fleet will also enjoy special onboard activities, and several ships will gather to watch fireworks displays on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

Will you be joining Carnival Cruise Line this summer to celebrate? Let us know in the comments!