Oceania Cruises Unveils 2027 Specialty Cruises

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2027 Specialty Cruises, featuring destination-focused itineraries and hosted experiences centered on food, culture, and enrichment.

The 2027 Specialty Cruises will feature guest hosts and experts across select voyages. The itineraries visit destinations across the Mediterranean, Baltic, and Japan and include programming focused on culture, cuisine, and history.

“Our 2027 Specialty Cruises represent the pairing of port-rich itineraries with hosts who bring true depth, access and perspective,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Each voyage has been created to connect guests more meaningfully with the cultures they’re exploring through experiences that are only available on these specialty sailings.”

Select voyages will be hosted by culinary personalities, including Claudine Pépin and television host Sara Moulton, as well as Oceania Cruises Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale. Programming will include cooking demonstrations, special dinners, and discussions focused on food and culture.

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Some sailings will also feature travel experts and guest speakers. Samantha Brown’s Specialty Cruise, sailing from Trieste to Barcelona, will be hosted by the television personality, who will share insights on select destinations along the itinerary.

Later in the season, the Reunion Cruise aboard Oceania Aurelia will offer an end-of-year celebration hosted by senior Oceania Cruises executives and open to both returning and first-time guests.

Will you be sailing on one of Oceania Cruises’ 2027 Specialty Cruises? Let us know in the comments!