I Finally Understand the Hype About Great Lakes Cruising

Join me aboard Victory Cruise Lines’ Victory I for an unforgettable Great Lakes adventure, where we’ll explore some of North America’s most captivating cities, breathtaking natural wonders, and hidden gems.

Our journey begins in vibrant Toronto, where we stroll through the historic Distillery District, take in panoramic views from the iconic CN Tower, and discover local flavors at the renowned St. Lawrence Market. Then, prepare to be amazed by the awe-inspiring power of Niagara Falls and uncover the fascinating story behind the remarkable Niagara Parks Power Station.

WATCH BELOW