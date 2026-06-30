FeaturedVideos

I Finally Understand the Hype About Great Lakes Cruising

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Join me aboard Victory Cruise Lines’ Victory I for an unforgettable Great Lakes adventure, where we’ll explore some of North America’s most captivating cities, breathtaking natural wonders, and hidden gems.

Our journey begins in vibrant Toronto, where we stroll through the historic Distillery District, take in panoramic views from the iconic CN Tower, and discover local flavors at the renowned St. Lawrence Market. Then, prepare to be amazed by the awe-inspiring power of Niagara Falls and uncover the fascinating story behind the remarkable Niagara Parks Power Station.

WATCH BELOW

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

You may also like

Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates America’s 250th in Baltimore

Royal Caribbean Partners With Roald Dahl Children’s Charity

First Look: AmaRudi

Aman at Sea Reveals Amangati Inaugural Sailings

WICO Releases 2027 Cruise Call Schedule

Mayor Cava Appoints Jonathan Daniels as PortMiami Director

Century Cruises Takes Delivery of Century Star

American Cruise Lines Christens American Maverick

MSC Cruises Introduces New Spa and Beauty Experiences

Windstar Opens Asia 2028-2029 Season

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.