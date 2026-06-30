Celebrity River Cruises Adds Pre- and Post-Cruise Stays

Celebrity River Cruises has opened bookings for its new multi-day pre- and post-cruise stays in Europe. The programs, called Before and After Stays, are available before or after a river cruise and include guided experiences in select destinations.

Programs in Prague and Budapest for 2027 are now open for booking, with Amsterdam and Lausanne joining the lineup in 2028.

“Every element of a Celebrity River Cruises sailing is designed to bring guests closer to Europe’s culture, history and people, onboard and ashore,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Our Before and After Stays are more than an extension of a Celebrity River Cruises vacation, these stays are designed to deepen connection — to the cities, to the people who bring them to life, and to each other — leaving guests with the kind of stories and feelings that only come from truly getting close to a place.”

Each two- or three-night stay includes one Discovery Collection tour per day led by Local Storytellers, local experts who guide small groups through experiences focused on each destination’s culture and daily life. Guests can choose from at least three tour options focused on themes such as history, food, and art and can also connect with Destination Insiders, who provide recommendations and tips for exploring each city.

In Amsterdam, guests can explore the city’s street art scene with a local artist and create their own artwork. In Prague, experiences include tours focused on the city’s history, hidden landmarks, and Czech beer culture.

Before and After Stays include centrally located hotel accommodations, daily breakfast, destination programming, and transfers to and from the ship. Guests can also choose optional premium experiences for additional exploration.

The programs for 2027 and 2028 are on sale now. Celebrity River Cruises will offer 33 sailings in 2027 and 160 sailings in 2028, visiting more than 50 destinations along the Rhine and Danube rivers.

To book a river cruise or a Before and After Stay, visit celebritycruises.com/river or contact a Celebrity River Cruises representative.

Would you add a pre- or post-cruise stay to your river cruise vacation? Let us know in the comments!