Passage Journeys Opens Reservations for Inaugural 2027 Trips

Passage Journeys has opened reservations for its inaugural collection of small-group trips departing in 2027. The new travel brand offers itineraries developed with authors, historians, travel writers, chefs, and other experts.

The inaugural collection includes departures to Japan, Bhutan, Italy, and other destinations. Each itinerary is designed to provide cultural context and local insights through expert-led experiences.

The newest brand within the Certares Management LLC portfolio, Passage Journeys will limit each departure to approximately 24 guests.

“Travelers today have access to virtually every destination on earth, yet many are searching for something more meaningful from their experiences,” said Kristen Cash Dennison, General Manager of Passage Journeys. “Passage Journeys was created in response to that shift. Our journeys are curated alongside renowned cultural authorities whose lifelong relationship with a destination brings an entirely different dimension to the experience. It’s one thing to visit a destination; it’s another to explore it through the lens of someone who has spent decades interpreting its stories, traditions and complexities.”

Inaugural 2027 Journeys

The Pursuit of Happiness in Bhutan by Eric Weiner

Duration: 13 days

Departure Dates: October 1, 11, 15, and 25, 2027

This journey explores Bhutan’s philosophy of happiness, spirituality, and daily life through visits to monasteries, local communities, and the Himalayan landscape.

The Soul of Japan: Living Like a Local by Pico Iyer

Duration: 13 days

Departure Dates: March 29, October 28, November 4 and 11, 2027

Created with author and longtime Japan resident Pico Iyer, this itinerary explores the country’s cultural traditions, craftsmanship, rituals, and everyday life.

History and Heroes of Normandy by David Eisenhower

Duration: 9 days

Departure Dates: July 3 and August 21, 2027

Led by historian David Eisenhower, this journey examines the history of D-Day and the Allied liberation of Europe through visits to Normandy’s battlefields, memorials, and historic sites.

The Living Provence by Joseph Rosendo

Duration: 9 days

Departure Dates: April 6, August 24 and 31, September 21 and 28, 2027

This itinerary explores Provence through its historic towns, local traditions, cuisine, markets, vineyards, and Mediterranean landscapes.

Florence at the Table by Carla Capalbo

Duration: 9 days

Departure Dates: March 5, October 22, November 26, and December 3, 2027

Developed with author and photographer Carla Capalbo, this journey explores Italy’s food, wine, and culinary traditions while highlighting the connections between cuisine, history, and local culture.

Reservations are now open for all 2027 departures. For more information or to reserve a journey, visit PassageJourneys.com.