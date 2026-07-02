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Astrocartography: A Mercury Summer, A Powerful Sun

by Lola Méndez
by Lola Méndez

Summer is a great time for group cruises with friends or family, and astrocartography can help you choose the destination. Astrocartographer Helena Woods says it’s a great time for reconnecting and suggests family cruises or reunions on cruise ships with friends. Choose a warm-weather destination along your Mercury line, which Woods advises is best for conversation and spending time with others. A laid-back cruise itinerary through the islands of the Mediterranean would be ideal, so check to see if your Mercury line is running through that region.

Sun lines are also ideal for summer travel, so see if yours cross through the Caribbean. “The sun line represents a feeling of enthusiasm, vibrancy, creativity, and self-expression. People feel really alive, energetic, and social on the Sun line,” Woods says. “It’s also a great line for transformation and stepping into your personal power.” 

She suggests booking an upscale cruise on your Sun line with a dress code so you can pack your best outfits and have fun dressing up for dinner each night. Book a cruise with an onboard salon so have your hair and nails done. Woods also says Sun lines are ideal for shopping, so book shore excursions that take you to artisan craft markets. 

By Lola Méndez

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Portrait photo of contributing writer, Lola Méndez

Lola Méndez is an Uruguayan-American freelance journalist. She writes about sustainability, travel, culture, and wellness for many print and digital publications such as CNN Travel, Lonely Planet, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, SELF, and more.

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