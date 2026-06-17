Oceania Cruises Unveils New 2028 & 2029 Voyages

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its 2028 & 2029 Voyage Collection, featuring more than 230 itineraries worldwide. Sailings range from seven to 180 days and include more than 60 overnight port stays. Bookings are open now, giving guests and travel advisors more time to plan ahead.

The collection spans destinations worldwide, from Tokyo, New York, and Amsterdam to Ephesus, Ishigaki, Miyazaki, Húsavík, and Icy Strait Point. Voyages also explore the Indonesian archipelago, the St. Lawrence River during fall foliage season, and the fjords of Milford Sound.

“This new collection reflects our commitment to immersive travel and gives guests more opportunities to explore destinations in greater depth through more than 60 overnight stays,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Launching our 2028 and 2029 sailings together gives guests and travel advisors additional time to plan. From the Mediterranean to New Zealand, these voyages are designed to deliver meaningful travel experiences around the world.”

Highlights of the 2028 & 2029 Collection

More Than 60 Overnight Stays

The collection includes more than 60 overnight stays in destinations such as Copenhagen, Lisbon, Bangkok, Bali, Seville, and Malé, allowing more time ashore.

Oceania Riviera Returns to Alaska and Asia

Following a summer season in Alaska, Oceania Riviera will sail Asia-focused itineraries featuring ports such as Kagoshima, Ishigaki, and Miyazaki, alongside Tokyo and Osaka.

Oceania Aurelia Launches World Cruises

The ship will debut its first 180-day Around the World voyages in 2028 and 2029, sailing from Miami and Los Angeles before ending in New York.

Oceania Allura Expands Mediterranean Sailings

Oceania Allura will return for winter Mediterranean seasons in 2028 and 2029, with voyages throughout Greece, Turkey, Italy, and Spain. The season includes more than 80 Mediterranean itineraries.

Europe

Voyages explore the Mediterranean, Baltic, Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Greek Isles, Norway’s fjords, and cities including Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam.

Caribbean, Panama Canal & Mexico

Oceania Sonata and Oceania Vista will offer Caribbean voyages, Panama Canal crossings, and sailings through Central America and Mexico.

Asia

Oceania Marina and Oceania Riviera will sail throughout Asia, with a focus on Japan’s coastal ports and overnight stays in Bangkok and Singapore.

South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand

Voyages feature Australia and New Zealand, including scenic cruising in Milford Sound and visits to Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, and Auckland.

Canada & New England

Sailings highlight fall foliage and coastal destinations, with calls in Portland, Saint John, Halifax, Quebec City, and Charlottetown.

Transoceanic

Seven repositioning voyages connect major regions, including a sailing from Lisbon to Miami with stops in Madeira, Tenerife, and San Juan.

Guests can also take advantage of Oceania Cruises’ Best Value Guarantee, while the line’s Your World Included program provides specialty dining, WiFi, and prepaid gratuities.