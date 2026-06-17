How Cruise Lines Are Adding Value to Premium Wi-Fi Packages With Digital Content

Cruise lines are increasingly looking for ways to add value to Premium Wi-Fi packages while creating new opportunities for onboard revenue growth. For Ambassador Cruise Line, that strategy included bundling digital newspapers and magazines from PressReader into its Premium Wi-Fi offering, a move that led to higher package adoption and increased revenue during a recent pilot program.

The three-month pilot, conducted aboard Ambience and Ambition, was designed to evaluate whether digital content could increase the perceived value of Premium Wi-Fi packages.

According to Ambassador, Premium Wi-Fi package uptake increased by 61% during the pilot period, while revenue per night generated by Premium Wi-Fi packages increased by 29%.

“Our core demographic is 50 plus who value printed newspapers and magazines. The partnership with PressReader lets us celebrate that love of reading whilst doing right by the environment, bringing thousands of global titles onboard digitally across the Ambassador Group in place of printed materials. We are excited to continue expanding our partnership with PressReader so our guests can continue to feel at home while onboard one of our ships.” — Ryan Simpson, Group Head of Product & Delivery, Ambassador Cruise Line

The results supported the business case for a fleetwide rollout. Ambassador has since expanded the offering across Ambience, Ambition, and Renaissance, giving guests access to digital newspapers and magazines through PressReader as part of its Premium Wi-Fi package.

The initiative demonstrates how technology-driven amenities can help cruise lines strengthen existing onboard products rather than relying solely on price increases to drive revenue. By incorporating digital content into an established offering, Ambassador helped enhance the value of its Premium Wi-Fi package while increasing adoption of the premium service.

“Ambassador Cruise Line recognised something the broader industry is now waking up to — guests are accustomed to being connected on land, and at sea that connectivity comes at a premium. Pairing it with a curated perk like PressReader elevates the overall onboard experience while giving guests a compelling reason to upgrade. It also supports sustainability commitments through digital delivery. The results from Ambassador speak for themselves, and this partnership reflects exactly the kind of thoughtful, guest-first innovation we love to be part of.” — Azahara Martinez/Director of Partnerships, PressReader

For Ambassador, the program also aligned with several objectives, including Premium Wi-Fi monetization, guest experience enhancement, alignment with guest demographics, and sustainability goals through digital content delivery.