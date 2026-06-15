MSC Cruises has revealed a new record-breaking family attraction aboard their upcoming flagship, MSC World Asia.

The Spiral @ Tree of Life is set to become the longest dry slide at sea, stretching 266 feet across 12 decks and offering a fast way for guests of all ages to zip all the way from the park-like atmosphere of The Harbour to the World Promenade dining and entertainment area, with its 40-foot long Dragon suspended sculpture.

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The slide’s entrance is at the top of an elevated walkway winding around the Tree of Life, a 32-foot-high structure inspired by the iconic “Supertrees” of Singapore’s Marina Bay. Weighing nearly 8 tons, the Tree of Life features more than 492 feet of integrated LED lighting that allows it to change moods throughout the day, and to serve as a gathering place before exploring the rest of the 1,093-foot ship.

In the evening, the Tree of Life becomes a focal point for entertainment events, with integrated lighting and music creating an energetic atmosphere.

MSC World Asia is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. As the third vessel in the line’s World Class series, the ship is designed to combine European design with global influences, including a wide choice of international dining, 40 bars and lounges, three theaters, more than 10 pools and whirlpools, four water slides, and plenty of other family-friendly experiences.

The newbuild is scheduled to begin 7-night Mediterranean cruises on December 4, 2026. Planned itineraries include stops in popular destinations such as Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; Naples, Italy; and Valletta, Malta.

To learn more about MSC World Asia, check with MSC Cruises or consult your travel advisor.