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MSC Unveils Longest Dry Slide at Sea

Future flagship boasts a record-breaking family attraction

by Porthole Cruise
by Porthole Cruise

MSC Cruises has revealed a new record-breaking family attraction aboard their upcoming flagship, MSC World Asia.

The Spiral @ Tree of Life is set to become the longest dry slide at sea, stretching 266 feet across 12 decks and offering a fast way for guests of all ages to zip all the way from the park-like atmosphere of The Harbour to the World Promenade dining and entertainment area, with its 40-foot long Dragon suspended sculpture.

RELATED: MSC World Asia Reveals 6 Must-Do Experiences Ahead of Debut

The slide’s entrance is at the top of an elevated walkway winding around the Tree of Life, a 32-foot-high structure inspired by the iconic “Supertrees” of Singapore’s Marina Bay. Weighing nearly 8 tons, the Tree of Life features more than 492 feet of integrated LED lighting that allows it to change moods throughout the day, and to serve as a gathering place before exploring the rest of the 1,093-foot ship.

In the evening, the Tree of Life becomes a focal point for entertainment events, with integrated lighting and music creating an energetic atmosphere.

MSC World Asia is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. As the third vessel in the line’s World Class series, the ship is designed to combine European design with global influences, including a wide choice of international dining, 40 bars and lounges, three theaters, more than 10 pools and whirlpools, four water slides, and plenty of other family-friendly experiences.

The newbuild is scheduled to begin 7-night Mediterranean cruises on December 4, 2026. Planned itineraries include stops in popular destinations such as Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; Naples, Italy; and Valletta, Malta.

To learn more about MSC World Asia, check with MSC Cruises or consult your travel advisor.

The aft decks of MSC World Asia, looking at the Tree of Life installation.

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