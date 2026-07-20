Steve Leland Explores Croatia With CroisiEurope

In the world of cruising, the conversation often begins with the same familiar names. “CroisiEurope” isn’t usually one of them. It may not be the first brand that comes to mind for many North American travelers, and that may be part of its appeal as one of cruising’s best-kept secrets.

Its distinctly (and authentically) European character is hard to find on ships designed primarily for the North American market. CroisiEurope attracts guests from across Europe and beyond. Conversations in the lounge flow between French, Spanish, and English; the atmosphere is genuinely international.

English-speaking guests are well supported, with dedicated announcements and English-speaking guides leading the excursions, providing a level of personalized attention that’s harder to find on larger, more American-focused ships.

A European Ship

As our fourth cruise with the line, we looked forward to its Croatian itinerary aboard the 197-passenger MV La Belle de l’Adriatique, one of their coastal vessels. The sleek-looking ship occupies a unique niche, blending the capabilities of an ocean-going ship with the intimate atmosphere and experience more commonly associated with river cruising.

The decor is neither bold nor loud, never screaming “extravagance” but discretely whispering “relaxed travel.” This type of cruising holiday is a liberating escape with no need for packing formal wear as casual dress is encouraged.

Built in 2010 and updated in 2017, she sails to remote islands inaccessible to the larger cruise ships plying the gorgeous Adriatic waterways.

The upper sun deck provides ample chaise longue seating with full sun or shaded access, and graced with two fabulously positioned hot tubs overlooking the bow.

Dining takes a different approach, with carefully crafted set menus offered at each meal. A touch of French flair shines through in beautifully presented dishes featuring fresh fish, beef, pork, and chicken, complemented by a vegetarian selection. A variety of complimentary wines are served with meals, enhancing an experience that feels both relaxed and distinctly European.

Before sailing away, our initial excursion into Dubrovnik unfolds like a living postcard. Encircled by centuries-old stone walls this historic city blends remarkable beauty with a rich maritime heritage. Wandering its polished limestone streets past medieval churches, palaces, and hidden courtyards, it’s one of those rare destinations that feels every bit as magical as the photographs suggest.

The Coast Is Clear

The dazzling coastline of the steel-blue Adriatic is the centerpiece of any Dalmatian cruise, and few places capture Croatia’s natural beauty and timeless character more vividly than Mljet National Park. A scenic hike through its pine-scented landscapes reveals a world of unspoiled wilderness before a short boat ride across a secluded inland lake delivers visitors to a remarkable 12th-century Benedictine monastery set on its own tiny island. The day continues as with a perfect afternoon and evening in Korčula, one of the Adriatic’s most enchanting medieval towns. Here, narrow stone alleys, centuries-old architecture, and lively squares create an atmosphere overflowing with history, charm, and the unmistakable romance of Dalmatia.

In Krka National Park, a series of emerald pools, cascading waterfalls, and forested walking trails create one of the country’s most spectacular landscapes. Wooden pathways wind above crystal-clear waters, offering ever-changing views of the park’s famous falls and tranquil river scenery. This natural experience is perfectly complemented by time in Šibenik, a historic coastal gem where medieval stone streets lead to charming squares, waterfront cafés, and the magnificent Cathedral of St. James.

A morning visit to Trogir reveals a labyrinth of alleyways, cafés, and a marina full of yachts. Later in the afternoon, a stop in the very hip city of Split is highlighted by an escorted walk through the ancient Diocletian’s Palace. Split’s absurd energy projects living history inside the walls with medieval passageways and an impressive courtyard.

As the cruise continues, the vessel visits the island paradise of Hvar. The beige stone buildings of this medieval city surround a bustling marina hosting dozens of yachts, with a massive stone fortress perched high overhead. Nothing depicts the jet-set life better than surveying the harbor over a Croatian beer, as the bounty of the sea lands on your plate in the form of freshly caught fish, mussels, and oysters

Before returning to Dubrovnik, the ship makes a final call in Montenegro’s secluded Bay of Kotor. Nestled beneath dramatic mountains at the end of one of Europe’s most spectacular natural harbors, Kotor provides a memorable finale to an engaging seven-day itinerary.

Croatia is the star of the Adriatic, and exploring its coastline by ship only enhances its allure. Perhaps you’ve visited Dubrovnik and think you know Croatia, but the country’s story extends far beyond this famous walled city. More than a thousand islands, hidden coves, medieval towns, and emerald national parks come together to create a destination of remarkable diversity. Flying somewhat under the radar of the North American cruise market, CroisiEurope offers a refreshing alternative, combining excellent value, intimate ships, and thoughtfully crafted itineraries that showcase the Adriatic at its most authentic.