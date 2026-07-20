Celebration Key Marks First Year With 2.4 Million Guests

Carnival Cruise Line’s private destination on Grand Bahama, Celebration Key, is celebrating its first anniversary after welcoming 2.4 million guests since opening on July 19, 2025.

“We’ve built something special here at Celebration Key,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our goal is to create unforgettable memories for our guests, and in its first year, the destination has done exactly that for more than 2 million people. We’re proud to be part of those moments while also creating real, lasting impact in the local community. As we look ahead, we’re excited to continue building on this momentum, creating new experiences for our guests and deepening our commitment to Grand Bahama and its people.”

During its first year, Celebration Key welcomed:

More than 500,000 waterslide riders

More than 400,000 mini donuts served by Bahamian-owned Mini Donut King

More than 100,000 piña coladas enjoyed by guests

Hundreds of Junkanoo performances celebrating Bahamian culture

Celebration Key supports approximately 1,000 year-round jobs on Grand Bahama. More than 80% of its food and retail operators are Bahamian-owned, including Bahama Mama Seafood Pit, Flipping Fritters, and Mini Donut King.

To mark the anniversary, guests visiting aboard Carnival Conquest and Carnival Freedom enjoyed Junkanoo performances, a traditional Bahamian celebration featuring music, dance, and vibrant costumes, along with scavenger hunts and a birthday cake display.

The anniversary also marked the expansion of Carnival Corporation’s Less Left Over food waste reduction program to The Bahamas. Carnival Freedom and Carnival Conquest made the program’s first surplus meal donation in the country, providing prepared but unserved meals to community organizations on Grand Bahama.

Congratulations to Celebration Key on its first anniversary! We look forward to seeing what the next year brings!